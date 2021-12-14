Sign up for our daily briefing

Hoyer pushes to limit firearms in Capitol after gun arrest

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday asked the Capitol's top security officials for a briefing clarifying rules around lawmakers carrying firearms in the Capitol complex.

Why it matters: The request comes at the close of a tense and violent year for Congress, which was most recently rocked by last week's arrest of an aide who allegedly carried an unlicensed handgun into a House office building.

  • The Capitol Police said Friday it took 12 minutes to track down and arrest the staffer after officers spotted an image of the gun on an X-ray screen.

What they're saying: Hoyer sent a letter to the four members of the Capitol Police board requesting they clarify for lawmakers the rules about them carrying firearms in their offices, as well as committee rooms and other parts of the Capitol.

  • "I have heard from a number of Members and staff who are greatly concerned about the lack of clarity about rules that permit Members of Congress to carry personal firearms in their offices," Hoyer wrote.
  • Hoyer added, "Too often we have seen instances in which Members have claimed that it is permissible to carry firearms (and, indeed, have admitted that they were in possession of firearms) elsewhere in the Capitol ... which under current regulations is prohibited."
  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has said he was armed during the Jan. 6 attack and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) argued in January she is "legally permitted" to carry a firearm in the Capitol complex.

Hoyer wrote in his letter the presence of guns in the building "makes them less safe to all, especially to the Capitol Police," by increasing the risk of "a violent incident, an accidental discharge, or some other preventable tragedy."

  • "That is why it is essential that rules and regulations regarding where personal firearms may or may not be carried must be communicated clearly to members," he added.
  • "I hope that, as the Board continues to identify other ways to maintain the highest levels of safety on Capitol Hill, you will consider ensuring that committee rooms, hearing rooms, and other areas of public gathering will always be firearm-free."

The backdrop: Guns in the Capitol have become a hot-button this year in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, after which metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber.

  • Shortly after the metal detectors were installed, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) set one off by carrying a concealed gun on his way into the chamber.

Sarah Mucha
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texts: Trump Jr. pleaded to Meadows to have father condemn Jan. 6 attack

Donald Trump Jr. and former President Trump. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection unanimously approved a resolution Monday to recommend that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Why it matters: The committee's focus on the former White House chief of staff brings them one step closer to the former president. Texts read aloud during the briefing hearing showed Donald Trump Jr. pleading with Meadows to have his father urge an end to the Capitol assault.

Axios
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows: Jan. 6 contempt vote is about "going after" Donald Trump

Fox News

Mark Meadows defended his and former President's Trump's actions around the Jan. 6 insurrection, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity they did nothing "nefarious" and wanted to make sure "everything was safe and secure."

The state of play: “This is not about me, holding me in contempt. It’s not even about making the Capitol safer,” Meadows told Hannity, hours after the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 unanimously approved a resolution to recommend that he be held in contempt of Congress. “This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again.”

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Dec 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel: Meadows said Guard would "protect pro Trump people"

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution Sunday outlining its recommendation to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: The report alleges that Meadows sent an email Jan. 5 "to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' and that many more would be available on standby."

