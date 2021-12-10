Capitol Police say it took eight minutes to arrest suspected armed staffer

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The United States Capitol Police (USCP) said Friday it took more time than initially believed to track down and arrest a staffer suspected of bringing a handgun into the Longworth House Office Building.
Why it matters: The incident, which occurred hours before President Biden and Vice President Harris arrived at the Capitol for a memorial ceremony, has renewed scrutiny of the Capitol's security flaws nearly a year after the Jan. 6 attack.
What they're saying: The USCP investigation revealed that while it took roughly four minutes to lock down Longworth, an additional four minutes passed "until the suspect was stopped by officers," the department said in a statement.
- The staffer, Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager for the House Chief Administrative Office, was initially charged with possession of an unregistered firearm but now faces three additional charges.
- Allsbrooks pleaded not guilty in Virginia court on Friday, according to NBC.
- USCP had said in a statement put out shortly after the arrest that after officers spotted an image of a handgun in Allsbrooks bag on an X-ray screen, he "was tracked down four minutes later and arrested."
- Among the new charges is possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of a "large capacity ammunition feeding device," which is a gun magazine that holds more than 10 rounds.
What's next: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police, told Axios on Thursday the incident will likely be a part of a hearing into the state of the department.
- Capitol Police stressed in their statement on Friday that “this remains an active investigation.”