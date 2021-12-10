Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol Police say it took eight minutes to arrest suspected armed staffer

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) said Friday it took more time than initially believed to track down and arrest a staffer suspected of bringing a handgun into the Longworth House Office Building.

Why it matters: The incident, which occurred hours before President Biden and Vice President Harris arrived at the Capitol for a memorial ceremony, has renewed scrutiny of the Capitol's security flaws nearly a year after the Jan. 6 attack.

What they're saying: The USCP investigation revealed that while it took roughly four minutes to lock down Longworth, an additional four minutes passed "until the suspect was stopped by officers," the department said in a statement.

  • The staffer, Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager for the House Chief Administrative Office, was initially charged with possession of an unregistered firearm but now faces three additional charges.
  • Allsbrooks pleaded not guilty in Virginia court on Friday, according to NBC.
  • USCP had said in a statement put out shortly after the arrest that after officers spotted an image of a handgun in Allsbrooks bag on an X-ray screen, he "was tracked down four minutes later and arrested."
  • Among the new charges is possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of a "large capacity ammunition feeding device," which is a gun magazine that holds more than 10 rounds.

What's next: Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police, told Axios on Thursday the incident will likely be a part of a hearing into the state of the department.

  • Capitol Police stressed in their statement on Friday that “this remains an active investigation.”

Andrew Solender
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Four "concerning" minutes: Capitol Police gun arrest raises security concerns

First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

A four-minute delay in the Capitol Police arresting a staffer who brought a gun into a House office building Thursday morning has raised new security concerns that could become part of a committee hearing.

Why it matters: The incident occurred as the building was being locked down for a visit by President Biden. The breach highlights continued vulnerabilities nearly a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection. "We've got a lot of work to do to continue to protect the Capitol," Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told Axios.

Andrew Solender
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

The Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Michigan man charged with assaulting officers at Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Michigan man charged over the U.S. Capitol riot was accused in federal court in Detroit Wednesday of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers during the insurrection.

The big picture: Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is one of more than 700 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states over the Capitol breach — including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per a Department of Justice statement.

