Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
A four-minute delay in the Capitol Police arresting a staffer who brought a gun into a House office building Thursday morning has raised new security concerns that could become part of a committee hearing.
Why it matters: The incident occurred as the building was being locked down for a visit by President Biden. The breach highlights continued vulnerabilities nearly a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection. "We've got a lot of work to do to continue to protect the Capitol," Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told Axios.
- Ryan, who oversees the Capitol Police as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, said he'd been talking to his staff about a committee hearing on the current state of the Capitol Police before the incident occurred.
- "This will definitely be included in that," he said.
Between the lines: Congress has faced a series of tumultuous and violent events since Jan. 6, including a car attack in April that left the driver and a Capitol Police officer dead and a bomb threat in August that led to an hours-long standoff.
- Thursday's incident occurred just hours before the president and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for a memorial ceremony honoring the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.).
Driving the news: A staffer from the House Chief Administrative Office was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license after entering the Longworth House Office Building with the gun, the Capitol Police said.
- According to a police statement, officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen" and "the man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested."
- "The department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes," the statement added.
What they're saying: Ryan told Axios the delay is "concerning."
- "We're short-staffed, everyone's still burned out, we need to be ramping up and have more technology, more everything," Ryan said.
- Roughly 130 Capitol Police staff have retired or resigned since Jan. 6, the Capitol Police said Wednesday.