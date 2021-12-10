Sign up for our daily briefing

Four "concerning" minutes: Capitol Police gun arrest raises security concerns

First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

A four-minute delay in the Capitol Police arresting a staffer who brought a gun into a House office building Thursday morning has raised new security concerns that could become part of a committee hearing.

Why it matters: The incident occurred as the building was being locked down for a visit by President Biden. The breach highlights continued vulnerabilities nearly a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection. "We've got a lot of work to do to continue to protect the Capitol," Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told Axios.

  • Ryan, who oversees the Capitol Police as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, said he'd been talking to his staff about a committee hearing on the current state of the Capitol Police before the incident occurred.
  • "This will definitely be included in that," he said.

Between the lines: Congress has faced a series of tumultuous and violent events since Jan. 6, including a car attack in April that left the driver and a Capitol Police officer dead and a bomb threat in August that led to an hours-long standoff.

  • Thursday's incident occurred just hours before the president and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for a memorial ceremony honoring the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.).

Driving the news: A staffer from the House Chief Administrative Office was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license after entering the Longworth House Office Building with the gun, the Capitol Police said.

  • According to a police statement, officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen" and "the man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested."
  • "The department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes," the statement added.

What they're saying: Ryan told Axios the delay is "concerning."

  • "We're short-staffed, everyone's still burned out, we need to be ramping up and have more technology, more everything," Ryan said.
  • Roughly 130 Capitol Police staff have retired or resigned since Jan. 6, the Capitol Police said Wednesday.

Andrew Solender
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

The Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan man charged with assaulting officers at Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Michigan man charged over the U.S. Capitol riot was accused in federal court in Detroit Wednesday of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers during the insurrection.

The big picture: Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is one of more than 700 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states over the Capitol breach — including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per a Department of Justice statement.

Noah Garfinkel
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.

