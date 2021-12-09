Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

The Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

  • Staffers were told just before 8am to move to the nearest office, "close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows" and "remain quiet and silence electronics," according to a security alert obtained by Axios.
  • The all-clear was sent out seven minutes later.
  • The incident comes as President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the Capitol.

What they’re saying: The staffer is Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager at the House Chief Administrative Office, according to a statement from the Capitol Police. The CAO serves administrative roles for the House including human resources, payroll and finance.

  • Officers spotted the gun in Allbrooks' bag during a security screening and tracked him down four minutes later, according to the statement.
  • Allsbrooks, who told police he forgot the gun was in his bag, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, the statement says. The matter is still being investigated.
  • "Just a reminder that coming to the Capitol is the thankless risk Hill staffers take everyday, to ensure the government functions," tweeted Samah Shaiq, a staffer in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
  • The CAO declined to comment on the incident. Allsbrooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

About 200 Capitol Police officers have left since Jan. 6

Inspector General of the U.S. Capitol Police Michael Bolton testifies on Dec. 7. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

About 200 officers have left the U.S. Capitol Police force since the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the department's inspector general Michael Bolton told a Senate panel Tuesday.

Flashback: A union chief said in April that the force was facing dwindling numbers and low morale, adding later that it would potentially take years to hire and train more officers to recoup its ranks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan man charged with assaulting officers at Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Michigan man charged over the U.S. Capitol riot was accused in federal court in Detroit Wednesday of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers during the insurrection.

The big picture: Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is one of more than 700 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states over the Capitol breach — including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per a Department of Justice statement.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

