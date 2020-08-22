25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

Catch up quick: DeJoy this week suspended his proposed cost-cuts to the USPS until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

  • Democrats' bill would keep USPS leaders from making changes that "impede prompt, reliable, and efficient services" to mail delivery through January 2021.
  • The bill would require all election mail to be handled as first class and ban removing or decommissioning sorting machines and collection boxes — following reports from Oregon, Montana, Manhattan and Pennsylvania that the Postal Service was unbolting and hauling away mailboxes.

What they're saying: The bill, introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), received total support from Democrats, who argue the policies previously implemented by DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, fed President Trump's efforts to "sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service," as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it in a letter to colleagues last week.

  • GOP support: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who voted in favor of the bill, called for a bipartisan effort to "address serious challenges USPS has been facing for quite some time now." Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said he believed "a healthy, functioning Post Office is critical to our nation's wellbeing."
  • Maloney released an internal USPS briefing prior to the House vote that detailed ongoing delays for priority and first class mail. "To those who still claim there are 'no delays' and that these reports are just 'conspiracy theories,' I hope this new data causes them to re-think their position and support our urgent legislation today," she said.
  • Trump tweeted ahead of the vote: "Representatives of the Post Office have repeatedly stated that they DO NOT NEED MONEY, and will not make changes."

The other side: During a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday, DeJoy asserted that the Postal Service "is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time."

  • He later said he was "extremely highly confident" that any ballots mailed seven days before the election would be delivered on time, and denied having any substantive policy conversations with Trump about USPS reforms.

What's next: DeJoy will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

  • Maloney chairs the committee.

The USPS declined to comment.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Aug 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Aug 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

6 states sue USPS, say changes hurt efforts to hold "free and fair elections"

U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, alleging recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service were "unlawful" and designed to impede efforts to conduct "free and fair elections."

Why it matters: DeJoy, an ally of President Trump, has come under scrutiny for implementing cost-saving measures that resulted in widespread delays and prompted fears that the USPS will not be able to handle a surge in mail-in ballots in November's election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postal Service forms oversight panel for mail-in voting

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service's governing board is developing a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to oversee mail-in voting processes amid scrutiny over the Trump administration's attempts to thwart mail-in ballots in this November's general election.

The big picture: Social distancing brought on by the pandemic is expected to spur a surge in mail-in voting this election cycle. But President Trump has vowed to block pandemic stimulus funds for mail-in voting and USPS. The president claims voting by mail is susceptible to fraud — contradicting the longstanding history and widespread use of the practice.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow