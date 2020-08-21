1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 states sue USPS, say changes hurt efforts to hold "free and fair elections"

U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, alleging recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service were "unlawful" and designed to impede efforts to conduct "free and fair elections."

Why it matters: DeJoy, an ally of President Trump, has come under scrutiny for implementing cost-saving measures that resulted in widespread delays and prompted fears that the USPS will not be able to handle a surge in mail-in ballots in November's election.

What it says: The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, alleges that recent USPS "operational and policy changes ... have led to significant delays in mail delivery across the country."

  • "These changes — which include prohibiting late or extra trips by postal workers that are often necessary to keep the mail moving forward in the mail stream; requiring carriers to adhere rigidly to start and stop times regardless of whether all mail for their route has arrived or been delivered; and limiting the use of overtime —were made without due regard to their likely impact on mail service and in violation of the procedural requirements of the Postal Reorganization Act," the lawsuit says.
  • The complaint mentions the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the USPS and the upcoming general election, saying many states "are already seeing record numbers of mail-in ballot requests."
  • "Defendants have abruptly and unlawfully impaired the operation of the postal services and have acted to cast doubt on the Postal Service’s ability to facilitate mail-in voting," the lawsuit, filed by attorneys general in California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, added.
  • In addition to DeJoy, the suit names the USPS and Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, as defendants.

The big picture: The lawsuit is the latest complaint filed against DeJoy.

  • At least 20 states have joined other lawsuits, per CBS.
  • Some complaints also name Trump, who has repeatedly made baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud, as a defendant.

The other side: DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that, "There has been no changes to any policies with regard to election mail."

  • "The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time," he added.
  • "We will scour every plant each night leading up to Election Day.”
  • Earlier this week, DeJoy said he would halt planned USPS changes to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," but he did not commit to reversing the changes that have already been implemented.

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

Stef W. Kight, Naema Ahmed
Politics & Policy

When and how to vote in all 50 states

Expand chart
Data: RepresentUS; Note: Montana has told counties they can opt into universal vote-by-mail; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Millions of Americans who normally vote in person on election day will turn to early voting or mail-in ballots this fall — but that only works if you understand your state's election rules, deadlines and how to ensure your vote is counted.

Driving the news: Axios is launching an interactive resource, built on research by RepresentUs, a nonpartisan election reform group, to help voters across the country to get the information they need.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper appears at DNC to encourage mail-in voting

Appearing at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, comedian Sarah Cooper — best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok — mocked the president for his claims about mail-in ballots before breaking character to encourage all Americans to vote.

Why it matters: Cooper is one of dozens of figures over the past four nights of the convention to condemn Trump's attempts to undermine universal mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election.

