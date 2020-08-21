47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

  • DeJoy said earlier this week that he would halt planned USPS changes in order to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," but did not commit to rolling back already implemented changes in policy.
  • Trump has vowed to block any pandemic stimulus funding for mail-in voting. The president told Fox Business that doing so "means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."
  • Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

What's he saying: DeJoy said Friday that he had "never spoken to the president about the Postal Service, other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position."

  • "There has been no changes to any policies with regard to election mail," DeJoy told the committee.
  • "The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time."

Worth noting: DeJoy told Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) that he plans to vote by mail this year and has "voted by mail for a number of years."

  • He later said that he was "extremely highly confident" that any ballots mailed seven days before the election would be delivered on time.

What's next: Dejoy is expected to testify before a Democratic-led House panel on Monday.

Marisa Fernandez
Pelosi says postmaster general won't commit to reversing USPS changes

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Wednesday, saying his alleged suspension of operational changes and cost-cutting "is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked."

The big picture: Pelosi said that a conversation with DeJoy revealed the USPS has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, mailboxes and other mail infrastructure that has already been removed. On Tuesday, DeJoy promised to halt changes until after the 2020 election, a move Pelosi criticized as "misleading."

Orion Rummler
DNC chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote

Axios' co-founder Mike Allen and DNC chair Tom Perez. Photo: Axios

The results of the 2020 presidential contest might be delayed beyond the day after Election Day, depending on how quickly each state counts absentee ballots, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez said Wednesday at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: Perez stressed that delays are "a small price to pay for ensuring that everybody can participate." Americans should have more time to vote as they juggle a pandemic on top of responsibilities at work and at home, he said.

Stef W. KightNaema Ahmed
When and how to vote in all 50 states

Millions of Americans who normally vote in person on election day will turn to early voting or mail-in ballots this fall — but that only works if you understand your state's election rules, deadlines and how to ensure your vote is counted.

Driving the news: Axios is launching an interactive resource, built on research by RepresentUs, a nonpartisan election reform group, to help voters across the country to get the information they need.

