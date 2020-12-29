Get the latest market trends in your inbox

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Trump's veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: With a Senate vote expected this week, Congress is one step closer to handing Trump the first veto override of his presidency — an overwhelming and bipartisan rebuke that comes just weeks ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

The backdrop: Trump warned that he would oppose the critical defense bill, which has been passed by Congress every year since 1967, if lawmakers did not repeal liability protections for social media companies outlined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

  • A number of Republicans have said that they support Trump's efforts to eliminate Section 230 due to alleged anti-conservative bias by tech companies, but insist it doesn't make sense to tie unrelated language to the NDAA.
  • Trump also opposes legislation in the bill that proposes renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.

Worth noting: The House originally voted to pass the NDAA by a 335-78 margin.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that some Republicans support repealing Section 230, alleging that tech companies are biased against conservatives.

Alayna TreeneMike Allen
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs COVID relief bill, averting government shutdown

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown, the White House said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.

Details: While Trump signed the current bill providing $600 checks for most Americans hours before a midnight government shutdown deadline, he is continuing his push to bring that amount to $2,000, as Axios reported earlier.

Mike Allen, author of AM
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with Trump in April. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Getting a cranky, stubborn President Trump to belatedly sign the COVID relief bill, after unemployment benefits had already lapsed, was like being a hostage negotiator, or defusing a bomb.

Driving the news: The deal was closed on a Sunday afternoon phone call with Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "This is good," Trump finally said, an official familiar with the call told me. "I should sign this."

Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 275-134 on Monday to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

Why it matters: The measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, but could further divide President Trump and Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia next week.

