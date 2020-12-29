House votes to override Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
The House of Representatives voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Trump's veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Why it matters: With a Senate vote expected this week, Congress is one step closer to handing Trump the first veto override of his presidency — an overwhelming and bipartisan rebuke that comes just weeks ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.
The backdrop: Trump warned that he would oppose the critical defense bill, which has been passed by Congress every year since 1967, if lawmakers did not repeal liability protections for social media companies outlined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
- A number of Republicans have said that they support Trump's efforts to eliminate Section 230 due to alleged anti-conservative bias by tech companies, but insist it doesn't make sense to tie unrelated language to the NDAA.
- Trump also opposes legislation in the bill that proposes renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.
Worth noting: The House originally voted to pass the NDAA by a 335-78 margin.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that some Republicans support repealing Section 230, alleging that tech companies are biased against conservatives.