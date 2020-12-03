Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Inhofe loudly sets Trump straight on defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe speaks with reporters in the Capitol last month. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senator Jim Inhofe told President Trump today he'll likely fail to get two big wishes in pending defense spending legislation, bellowing into his cellphone: "This is the only chance to get our bill passed," a source who overheard part of their conversation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans are ready to test whether Trump's threats of vetoing the bill, which has passed every year for more than half a century, are empty.

The backstory: Inhofe leveled with Trump — over speakerphone while walking through the Senate's Russell Building — that the bill won't meet his demand to repeal liability protections for tech companies, or block efforts to re-title military bases named for Confederate figures.

  • The White House declined to comment. Inhofe's office did not respond to a request for comment.

What we're hearing: Inhofe, who is leading negotiations on the National Defense Authorization Act as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, addressed "Mr. President" before making his "only chance" comment during a midday call.

  • The source could not help but overhear the conversation due to the speakerphone's volume.

The backdrop: Many Republican lawmakers tell Axios that while the tech liability element, Section 230, needs to be reformed, it doesn't make sense to tie unrelated language to the NDAA.

  • Inhofe told reporters as much on Wednesday, but said the provision “has nothing to do with the military."
  • “You can’t do it in this bill,” Inhofe said, adding that he has relayed this to Trump.
  • Many also believe they have the votes to override a presidential veto, if necessary.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) quote tweeted Trump's veto threats earlier today and wrote: "I will vote to override. Because it’s really not about you."

The bottom line: Members from both parties are eager to get this legislation passed so they can move onto a government spending bill, due by Dec. 11, and delivering coronavirus relief.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Technology

Senate Armed Services chair dismisses Trump threat to veto defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he plans to move ahead with a crucial defense-spending bill without provisions that would eliminate tech industry protections, defying a veto threat from President Trump.

Why it matters: Inhofe's public rebuke signals that the Senate could have enough Republican backing to override a potential veto from Trump, who has demanded that the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
Dec 1, 2020 - Technology

Scoop: Senators offer to slip Section 230 changes into defense bill

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Trump administration is pressing Congress to repeal the tech industry's prized liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, as part of a must-pass end-of-year defense-spending authorization bill, sources tell Axios, while Senate Republicans try to improvise a more limited change.

Between the lines: The last-minute maneuvering shows that the White House is hoping bipartisan animus against Big Tech will help it notch a win on the topic before Trump leaves office.

Axios
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to veto defense spending bill over social media shield

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday a threat to veto a must-pass end-of-year $740 billion defense-spending authorization bill unless Congress repeals a federal law that protects social media sites from legal liability.

Why it matters: Trump's attempt to get Congress to end the tech industry protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is the latest escalation in his war on tech giants over what he and some other Republicans perceive as bias against conservatives.

