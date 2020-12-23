Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump defies Congress, vetoes $740 billion defense spending bill

Photo: Al Drago via Getty

President Trump defied Congress on Wednesday, vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The House and Senate passed the $740 billion defense spending bill with veto-proof majorities, setting up a potential override fight.

  • The House is set to reconvene for a vote on Dec. 28, with the Senate following on Dec. 29 if the House successfully overrides the veto, per CNN.

Driving the news: Trump had previously pledged to veto the bill if Congress did not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants liability protections for social media companies.

  • Trump also opposes legislation in the bill that proposes renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.

What he's saying: "The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision," Trump said in a message to the House Wednesday.

  • "My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security.  Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions," he added.
  • "It is a 'gift' to China and Russia."

The big picture: The president signed an executive order in May to limit the powers of Section 230 but sought to repeal it completely through Congress.

  • The defense bill also includes provisions that would increase pay for troops, strengthen anti-discrimination protections for federal employees, allocate funding for countering China and improve national cybersecurity, now a top concern after a months-long cyberattack compromised government agencies and companies.
  • The bill has been passed by Congress every year since 1967.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown on Dec. 28.

Pelosi on Trump's call to increase stimulus payments: "Let's do it!"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Democrats responded to President Trump's call to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per adult by saying they're ready to bring the measure to the floor by "unanimous consent" this week.

Driving the news: Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Trump appoints more loyalists to board seats

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday included some of his most loyal defenders in more than three dozen appointments to federal board seats, including former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell and former National Security Council staffer Ezra Cohen-Watnick.

Why it matters: The president is still refusing to publicly acknowledge his election loss but such appointments are a typical means for outgoing presidents to extend their legacy. The positions are usually unpaid, have little political power and do not require Senate confirmations.

