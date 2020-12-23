President Trump defied Congress on Wednesday, vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The House and Senate passed the $740 billion defense spending bill with veto-proof majorities, setting up a potential override fight.

The House is set to reconvene for a vote on Dec. 28, with the Senate following on Dec. 29 if the House successfully overrides the veto, per CNN.

Driving the news: Trump had previously pledged to veto the bill if Congress did not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants liability protections for social media companies.

Trump also opposes legislation in the bill that proposes renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.

What he's saying: "The Act fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, despite bipartisan calls for repealing that provision," Trump said in a message to the House Wednesday.

"My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act to our national security. Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions," he added.

"It is a 'gift' to China and Russia."

The big picture: The president signed an executive order in May to limit the powers of Section 230 but sought to repeal it completely through Congress.

The defense bill also includes provisions that would increase pay for troops, strengthen anti-discrimination protections for federal employees, allocate funding for countering China and improve national cybersecurity, now a top concern after a months-long cyberattack compromised government agencies and companies.

The bill has been passed by Congress every year since 1967.

