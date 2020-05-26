Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

20 House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit late Tuesday against Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to block the chamber's new proxy voting system amid the coronavirus pandemic, three congressional sources tell Axios.

The big picture: The lawsuit, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, alleges the rules are unconstitutional because the Constitution requires a quorum, or a majority, of lawmakers to be physically present in order to conduct business. The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

  • The historic rule allows Pelosi to initiate remote operations for 45 days and for House members to direct another member vote on their behalf if they can't make it to the Capitol
  • No Republicans voted in favor of the temporary remote voting.

What they're saying: "Our guidance is either vote in person if you can or, if unable to travel to be physically present, use the other options already available to House members to make your position known," one GOP aide told reporters on Tuesday.

  • "We believe the majority rule is unconstitutional. And so, the remedy there is for us to go to court and ask for them to confirm our reading of the Constitution, and that will take a little bit of time," a second Republican aide said.

The state of play: GOP aides say they do not expect the suit to be able to stop proxy voting this week.

  • 54 Democratic members have already sent a letter designating another member to vote on their behalf this week. No Republicans have done so, per GOP aides.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care in France have decreased compared to last week, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday, with over 2,000 fewer citizens in the hospital. However, fatalities have plateaued.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 37,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 5,554,469 — Total deaths: 348,447 — Total recoveries — 2,270,949Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,675,532 — Total deaths: 98,717 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. Trump administration: Mike Pence's press secretary returns to work.
  4. Congress: House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting.
  5. Tech: Google to open offices July 6 for 10% of workers.
  6. World: Putin presses forward with Victory Day parade, despite climbing coronavirus cases.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

European leaders urge Netanyahu against West Bank annexations

Macron (R) with Netanyahu. Photo: Haim Tzach - Pool/Getty Images

Several European leaders have sent personal letters to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days warning him against annexing parts of the West Bank, Israeli and European officials tell me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu is hoping for a green light from the U.S. to move ahead on annexations as early as July 1, but the letters from the leaders of Italy, France, Spain and the U.K. are signals of the strong international pushback Israel would face.

