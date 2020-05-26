House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting

20 House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit late Tuesday against Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to block the chamber's new proxy voting system amid the coronavirus pandemic, three congressional sources tell Axios.

The big picture: The lawsuit, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, alleges the rules are unconstitutional because the Constitution requires a quorum, or a majority, of lawmakers to be physically present in order to conduct business. The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The historic rule allows Pelosi to initiate remote operations for 45 days and for House members to direct another member vote on their behalf if they can't make it to the Capitol

No Republicans voted in favor of the temporary remote voting.

What they're saying: "Our guidance is either vote in person if you can or, if unable to travel to be physically present, use the other options already available to House members to make your position known," one GOP aide told reporters on Tuesday.

"We believe the majority rule is unconstitutional. And so, the remedy there is for us to go to court and ask for them to confirm our reading of the Constitution, and that will take a little bit of time," a second Republican aide said.

The state of play: GOP aides say they do not expect the suit to be able to stop proxy voting this week.

54 Democratic members have already sent a letter designating another member to vote on their behalf this week. No Republicans have done so, per GOP aides.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.