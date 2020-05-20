Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that the House of Representatives will begin a 45-day period for "remote proceedings," which will include proxy voting on the chamber floor.

Why it matters: This period marks the first time in history that congressional members will be able to vote remotely — in this instance, by directing another member to vote on their behalf. Members will also be able to attend committee meetings virtually during the pandemic.

The announcement comes after the House voted 217-189 last week to temporarily allow remote voting.

What she's saying: In a "Dear Colleague" letter to all House members, Pelosi said she is "designating a 'covered period' pursuant to section 1(a) of House Resolution 965," following a letter from the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, declaring that a public health emergency is in effect.