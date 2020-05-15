15 mins ago - Health

House adopts new rules to allow remote voting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House members voted 217-189 on Friday to temporarily allow remote voting, which follows recommended social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This marks the first time in history that House members will be able to direct another member to vote on their behalf and attend committees virtually amid the pandemic.

Study: Government-enforced coronavirus social distancing works

Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Stringent social distancing measures imposed by state and local governments in the U.S. led to slower spread of the coronavirus, according to a new study in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: One of the most effective measures was COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, which many states are lifting before public health experts say is safe.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 4,531,811 — Total deaths: 307,001 — Total recoveries — 1,632,286Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 1,441,172 — Total deaths: 87,427 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: How America with half-occupancy will function amid society reopening — 1/3 of COVID deaths in Illinois are African Americans.
  4. Public health: Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says.
  5. Business: Coronavirus lockdowns heighten income inequities of school-from-home — Nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking people's stimulus checks  April retail sales drop a record 16.4%.
  6. USS Theodore Roosevelt: Five sailors test positive for coronavirus again.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

WSJ: Feds, states likely to sue Google on antitrust grounds

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Antitrust investigations into Google that the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of 50 states and territories opened last year are likely to produce lawsuits "as soon as this summer," the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Google, along with Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, has faced scrutiny from regulators over a variety of concerns, including allegations of privacy violations, anti-competitive practices, political bias, and failure to limit the spread of misinformation.

