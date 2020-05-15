House adopts new rules to allow remote voting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
House members voted 217-189 on Friday to temporarily allow remote voting, which follows recommended social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Why it matters: This marks the first time in history that House members will be able to direct another member to vote on their behalf and attend committees virtually amid the pandemic.
