House GOP member introduces bill to censure Trump

Rep. Fitzpatrick speaking in February 2020. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday evening to censure President Trump for "trying to unlawfully overturn" the presidential election and "violating his oath of office" by instigated the violent mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol last week.

Why it matters: Fitzpatrick's resolution comes one day after House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump for provoking the mob, though the resolution doesn't indicate whether Fitzpatrick will join the other Republican representatives in voting to impeach the president.

Be smart via Axios' Jonathan Swan, Margaret Talev: A censure has little impact. Even if there were the bipartisan will for a second impeachment of Trump, there is not enough time remaining for a trial in the Senate.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

