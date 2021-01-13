Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday evening to censure President Trump for "trying to unlawfully overturn" the presidential election and "violating his oath of office" by instigated the violent mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol last week.

Why it matters: Fitzpatrick's resolution comes one day after House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump for provoking the mob, though the resolution doesn't indicate whether Fitzpatrick will join the other Republican representatives in voting to impeach the president.

Be smart via Axios' Jonathan Swan, Margaret Talev: A censure has little impact. Even if there were the bipartisan will for a second impeachment of Trump, there is not enough time remaining for a trial in the Senate.