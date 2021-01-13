Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Rep. Fitzpatrick speaking in February 2020. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday evening to censure President Trump for "trying to unlawfully overturn" the presidential election and "violating his oath of office" by instigated the violent mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol last week.
Why it matters: Fitzpatrick's resolution comes one day after House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump for provoking the mob, though the resolution doesn't indicate whether Fitzpatrick will join the other Republican representatives in voting to impeach the president.
Be smart via Axios' Jonathan Swan, Margaret Talev: A censure has little impact. Even if there were the bipartisan will for a second impeachment of Trump, there is not enough time remaining for a trial in the Senate.