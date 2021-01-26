House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

Sign up for our daily briefing
House Impeachment managers accompany the formal article of impeachment as they walk through the Rotunda to deliver them to the U.S. Senate. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
House managers on Monday delivered the article of impeachment against former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate.
Why it matters: The expected move formally triggers preparations for the trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.
Here's the schedule, per Reuters:
- Jan. 26: Senators, who will serve as jurors, will be sworn in for the trial.
- Feb. 2: Deadline for Trump's response to article; Deadline for House's pre-trial brief.
- Feb. 8: Deadline for Trump's pre-trial brief; Deadline for House’s replication to answer.
- Feb. 9: Deadline for House’s pre-trial rebuttal brief; Trial could begin.
The big picture: The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 over his role in deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
- Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
- Ten Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to vote for impeachment.
- Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019. He was acquitted by the Senate.