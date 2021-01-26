House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

House managers on Monday delivered the article of impeachment against former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate.

Why it matters: The expected move formally triggers preparations for the trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week that the trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Here's the schedule, per Reuters:

Senators, who will serve as jurors, will be sworn in for the trial. Feb. 2: Deadline for Trump's response to article; Deadline for House's pre-trial brief.

Deadline for Trump's response to article; Deadline for House's pre-trial brief. Feb. 8: Deadline for Trump's pre-trial brief; Deadline for House’s replication to answer.

Deadline for Trump's pre-trial brief; Deadline for House’s replication to answer. Feb. 9: Deadline for House’s pre-trial rebuttal brief; Trial could begin.

The big picture: The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 over his role in deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.