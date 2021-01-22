Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to start week of Feb. 8

The Senate will begin former President Trump's impeachment trial the week of Feb. 8, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday on the Senate floor.

Why it matters: Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

Details: The day of the insurrection is a day "we'll never forget," Schumer said. "Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability, and that is what this trial will provide."