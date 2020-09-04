1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Hotel crisis hits new milestone

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Labor Day weekend traffic might be a touch lighter this year, with hotel bookings down 65% compared to last year.

Why it matters: America's hotels are on life support as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, with hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue and some 2 million jobs at stake.

What’s happening: The pandemic-era travel drought has continued through major holiday weekends like Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day and, now, Labor Day.

  • As a result, the American hotel industry is projected to shrink by 45% in 2020, according to the market research firm Ibis World.
  • Just 16% of Americans plan to travel for Labor Day, 25% for Thanksgiving and 29% for Christmas, per a new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association. 14% of hotel rooms are booked for this weekend, compared with 41% last year.
  • And even as states around the country begin to reopen, 4 in 10 hotel workers are still on furlough.

The other side: As hotels suffer, Airbnb is doing quite well, Axios' Felix Salmon writes.

  • Work-from-home has turned into work-from-anywhere for America's telecommuters, and vacationers prefer homes they can have to themselves over buildings they have to share with other people.

The bottom line: Travel is starting to creep back from lows earlier in the summer, but it'll be a long time before people feel comfortable checking into hotels again. And it'll be even longer before international tourists start filling up rooms.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus caseloads in 18 states are rising, as the country's short-lived spurt of progress has stalled out.

The big picture: Reopened universities appear to be the new virus hotspots. NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday that colleges should only plan to reopen if they can test all students when the semester starts, conduct contact tracing and give students dedicate space to quarantine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil surpassed 4 million cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the second highest caseload in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: Brazil also has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (nearly 124,614), after the U.S., where more than 186,698 people have died from COVID-19 and over 6.1 million have tested positive.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Sep 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Airbnb's resurgence

Data: Edison Trends; Note: Indexed to 100 = highest weekly spend at Marriott; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Airbnb filed to go public last month, a seemingly strange move for a company that was forced to lay off a quarter of its workforce in May.

Why it matters: Airbnb looks as though it's vastly outperforming expectations from this spring.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow