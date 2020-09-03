1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's resurgence

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: Edison Trends; Note: Indexed to 100 = highest weekly spend at Marriott; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Airbnb filed to go public last month, a seemingly strange move for a company that was forced to lay off a quarter of its workforce in May.

Why it matters: Airbnb looks as though it's vastly outperforming expectations from this spring.

The big picture: While the hotel industry is still in terrible shape and asking for a federal bailout, Airbnb looks as though it has become one of the more improbable winners from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Vacationers prefer homes they can have to themselves over buildings that they have to share with other people.
  • People working remotely have realized that if they can work from anywhere, they might as well work from somewhere beautiful.

By the numbers: Estimates from Edison Trends show Marriott and other hotel chains seeing much lower spending than at this time last year. At Airbnb, by contrast, spending is hitting new all-time highs.

  • Airbnb spending is running a whopping 75% higher than this time last year, says the research shop, based on a panel of spending data including more than 65,000 Airbnb transactions.
  • That means Airbnb's revenues have comfortably surpassed Marriott's, for the first time.

The bottom line: Airbnb's pandemic boost won't last forever. But if nervousness about sharing enclosed spaces persists, and if remote work becomes more broadly accepted, both will be good news for the startup.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Sep 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Work-from-home is turning into work-from-anywhere

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not about working from home anymore. It's work from anywhere.

The big picture: In yet another example of how the pandemic is exacerbating inequality, lower-income Americans are doing front-line jobs or struggling to pay the bills, while richer workers are renting serene lakeside cabins and beautiful island villas as their employers extend telework timelines through the end of 2020 and beyond.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S.-China tensions threaten supply chains in almost all industries

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There are few positions more uncomfortable nowadays than being an American company reliant on China. But reconfiguring supply chains is far from easy.

The big picture: A recent McKinsey report showed almost all industries at risk of supply-chain disruption. The exceptions are largely regional industries like glass, cement, and food.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 26,074,609 — Total deaths: 864,153 — Total recoveries: 17,337,374Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,115,276 — Total deaths: 185,958 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Health: Colleges drive wave of hotspots — The scramble to prepare for a vaccine.
  4. Politics: Schumer slams Senate Republicans' relief plan as "emaciated."
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow