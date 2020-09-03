Airbnb filed to go public last month, a seemingly strange move for a company that was forced to lay off a quarter of its workforce in May.

Why it matters: Airbnb looks as though it's vastly outperforming expectations from this spring.

The big picture: While the hotel industry is still in terrible shape and asking for a federal bailout, Airbnb looks as though it has become one of the more improbable winners from the coronavirus pandemic.

Vacationers prefer homes they can have to themselves over buildings that they have to share with other people.

People working remotely have realized that if they can work from anywhere, they might as well work from somewhere beautiful.

By the numbers: Estimates from Edison Trends show Marriott and other hotel chains seeing much lower spending than at this time last year. At Airbnb, by contrast, spending is hitting new all-time highs.

Airbnb spending is running a whopping 75% higher than this time last year, says the research shop, based on a panel of spending data including more than 65,000 Airbnb transactions.

That means Airbnb's revenues have comfortably surpassed Marriott's, for the first time.

The bottom line: Airbnb's pandemic boost won't last forever. But if nervousness about sharing enclosed spaces persists, and if remote work becomes more broadly accepted, both will be good news for the startup.