1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Work-from-home is turning into work-from-anywhere

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not about working from home anymore. It's work from anywhere.

The big picture: In yet another example of how the pandemic is exacerbating inequality, lower-income Americans are doing front-line jobs or struggling to pay the bills, while richer workers are renting serene lakeside cabins and beautiful island villas as their employers extend telework timelines through the end of 2020 and beyond.

What's happening: Offices are closed, business trips are canceled and work retreats have been indefinitely postponed. Those with jobs that can be done remotely have realized that their physical presence won't be required anywhere for months.

  • The number of Airbnb reviewers mentioning "remote working" has tripled since last year, the company says. People are booking long-term stays — 28 nights or longer — in places like Whitefish, Montana; Shenandoah National Park in Virginia; and Windsor County, in central Vermont.
    • City dwellers are trying to get closer to nature by turning parks and beaches into their offices for the day.
  • Many wealthy New Yorkers who fled the city for second (or third) homes in the Hamptons, Palm Beach or Martha's Vineyard are staying in those spots through the winter. Enrollment in the Amagansett School, an elementary school serving a hamlet within East Hampton, New York, has doubled to 150 from 75 for this fall.

Tourist destinations are attempting to get people to take a yearlong, working vacation.

  • Barbados and Bermuda are offering telework visas.
  • And resorts from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are whipping up special remote work and remote learning packages for families.

College students are part of the trend, too, the New York Times' Taylor Lorenz writes.

  • With scores of universities pursuing online learning this fall, groups of kids who don't want to be stuck at home with their parents are renting houses in places like Montana or Hawaii to do Zoom school together.
  • "These houses range in scale from lavish and pricey productions to smart, budget-friendly solutions for first generation, low-income students," Lorenz notes.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

New York City is delaying the reopening of its schools by 10 days, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Tuesday, as part of a deal to avert a teachers' strike.

Why it matters: The deal comes after the unions, representing teachers, staff and administrators in the country's largest school district, demanded more time for schools to adequately prepare for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:40 p.m. ET: 25,590,668 — Total deaths: 852,985 — Total recoveries: 16,967,613Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:40 p.m. ET: 6,070,050 — Total deaths: 184,517 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The child care industry's plight

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The child care industry is collapsing under the strain of the pandemic.

Why it matters: With parents making up a third of the U.S. workforce, the fate of schools and day care centers and the strength of the economy are inextricably linked — given that the hit to closed schools could be an estimated 3.5% of GDP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow