Hospitals, doctors are major recipients of PPP loans

Physicians' offices applied for PPP loans to help offset patient volumes that stopped. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Small hospitals, physician clinics, surgery centers, dental offices and other health care businesses were among the most common recipients of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the federal government on Monday.

The big picture: Medical facilities had to halt routine procedures in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to prevent spread of infection and keep hospital beds open. PPP loans saved some, but certainly not all, of the jobs that are dependent on those routine procedures.

Between the lines: The health care industry is benefiting from two major sources of federal bailouts tied to the pandemic.

  • The main pot of money is $175 billion in no-strings-attached grants. A lot of those funds have flowed to large hospitals and medical providers that charge high prices.
  • Health care also is the largest recipient of PPP loans. Most of the loans have gone toward dentists, independent medical providers and rural hospitals that have not benefited as much from the main bailout funding.

The intrigue: Some health care organizations are dipping into both sources of money.

  • Sutter Health — a large hospital system in California that has $6 billion in cash and investments and is on the hook for a $575 million settlement tied to allegations of anticompetitive behavior — has received $205 million in federal bailout funds.
  • Two of Sutter's affiliated physician practices, Sutter East Bay Medical Group and Gould Medical Group, also each received at least $5 million in PPP loans, according to the new federal data.
  • A Sutter spokesperson said those groups are independent contractors whose finances "are wholly separate from those of Sutter Health."

The bottom line: Small medical providers say applying for PPP loans was an administrative nightmare, but the program still shuttled tens of billions of dollars into an industry that was forced to curtail patient visits.

Updated 21 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced Monday that he would sign an emergency order to again close many businesses, including indoor dining at restaurants, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, effective Wednesday.

The big picture: The move comes as cases are surging in Florida, even as the state sees an increasing gap between testing and confirmed cases.

Jul 6, 2020 - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Treasury releases names of some PPP loan recipients

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration disclosed Monday the names of over 600,000 small businesses that received Public Paycheck Protection loans, as part of the pandemic stimulus program.

Why it matters: This data should help Congress and others analyze the effectiveness of PPP, which so far has disbursed over $500 billion, as debate begins on a new federal stimulus package.

