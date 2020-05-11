28 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus is obliterating outpatient care

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The health care industry lost more than 1.4 million jobs in April, and more than four out of five of those lost jobs were at dentists, doctors, chiropractors and other outpatient offices.

The big picture: Routine checkups, eye tests and teeth cleanings don't take precedence in a pandemic. But even as states reopen businesses and more clinics attempt to reschedule appointments, patients likely won't come back quickly.

Between the lines: More patients have used telehealth services to consult with doctors about basic medical questions or follow-ups that don't need to be done in person. That's helped offset some of the lost revenue from canceling non-urgent visits.

  • But telehealth has its limits. People can't get cavities filled or carpal tunnel surgery virtually.
  • Consequently, with those services halted and revenue drying up, the technicians, billing clerks and medical assistants who work in outpatient settings — many of whom are not highly paid — have felt the brunt of the job loss. Many doctors also have had to cut their own pay.

What's next: Patient visits are not expected to return to pre-coronavirus levels anytime soon — so don't expect all of these jobs to return anytime soon either.

  • "Of all the places people want to come back to quickly, a health care setting is probably not at the top of the list," said Ani Turner, a health economist at Altarum.
  • Patients who have lost their insurance or who are worried about catching coronavirus un a waiting room will likely stay away even from outpatient facilities.
  • Research also suggests people cut back on health care during recessions, even if they still have employer coverage.

Go deeper: The health care workers who are losing their jobs

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: Biometric ID company CLEAR to offer coronavirus screening for businesses

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The biometric ID company CLEAR is introducing a new product that will link personal health data to verified IDs to help businesses screen employees for COVID-19 as they return to work.

Why it matters: Before businesses can effectively reopen, workers and customers need to be assured that they're unlikely to encounter coronavirus infections. Linking COVID-19 to IDs could make that easier, but to be fully effective, it requires a more vigorous and reliable testing regimen, as well as public acceptance of a new level of tech-enabled health surveillance.

14 hours ago - Health