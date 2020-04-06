33 mins ago - Health

The health care workers who are losing their jobs

Bob Herman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The health care system cut 42,500 jobs in March as the coronavirus epidemic forced providers to delay an array of non-urgent procedures and doctor visits, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The big picture: Almost all of the lost jobs came in medical offices and other outpatient settings, but many people who are fighting the coronavirus in hospitals are seeing cutbacks, too.

Driving the news: 96% of the axed health care jobs in March are on the outpatient side. Those are places like dentists' offices, physicians' clinics, speech therapy and vision centers. Hospitals did not net any job losses, according to BLS.

  • The federal government told health care providers to put off visits or procedures that weren't necessary — so it's logical that outpatient areas are the main source of job loss.

Yes, but: Hospital workers, including clinicians who could be treating coronavirus patients, have not been immune to furloughs and layoffs.

  • Bon Secours Mercy Health, a multi-state, tax-exempt hospital system, furloughed all staff who are not involved with COVID-19 care. The system sat on a $4 billion "operating reserve" fund as of December.
  • ER staffing firms, including Envision Healthcare, are cutting pay and benefits of their workers, ProPublica reported.
  • A small Kentucky hospital furloughed a quarter of its staff, highlighting the acute financial pressures that small and safety net hospitals face.
  • Some of the laid-off health care workers are outpatient physician assistants, who are trained as generalists and can be repurposed to help out in hospitals if more states relax physician supervision guidelines, said Jonathan Sobel, a physician assistant director at Northwell Health in New York.

Go deeper: Health care's hiring boom may not help the coronavirus outbreak, since most new jobs are administrative.

Go deeper

Bob Herman

Health care's hiring boom may not help the coronavirus outbreak

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Health care hiring has surged over the past few years, but the influx of bodies won't necessarily alleviate an impending wave of coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Most new health care jobs are on the administrative side — not doctors, nurses or other clinical staff who are needed to help triage and care for patients.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals are asking for a federal bailout ASAP due to coronavirus

A rural hospital in Washington state earlier this month. Photo: Nick Otto/Washington Post via Getty Images

Hospital executives are urging the federal government to approve a cash influx as soon as possible, because many fear the coronavirus outbreak will force them to miss payroll and potentially shutter their doors.

What they're saying: "If we don't get some assistance in the next two weeks, we will have to begin to have a conversation ... that we will no longer to be able to be in business, and that we will have to close the hospital," J. Scott Graham, CEO of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital in Washington state, told reporters Saturday.

Go deeperArrowMar 21, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Paul Farmer on the coronavirus: "This is another caregivers' disease"

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, has spent decades treating infectious diseases in impoverished countries like Haiti and Sierra Leone.

What he's saying: The U.S. has lagged in its response to the coronavirus, but Farmer still has confidence in the country's public health agencies as well as the treatments that are available to infected patients.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Health