Treasury releases names of some PPP loan recipients

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration disclosed Monday the names of over 600,000 small businesses that received Public Paycheck Protection loans, as part of the pandemic stimulus program.

Why it matters: This data should help Congress and others analyze the effectiveness of PPP, which so far has disbursed over $500 billion, as debate begins on a new federal stimulus package.

What's included: Any company that received a PPP loan of at least $150,000. This accounts for only around 14% of PPP recipients, but 75% of money lent.