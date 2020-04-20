2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus could force more doctors to sell — or shutter

Bob Herman

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus is shriveling the businesses of doctors' practices, which serve as the home base for most patients.

The big picture: Small and independent groups that are facing the most severe cash crunches eventually may be forced into two less-than-ideal options: sell the practice, which would further consolidate the industry and expose patients to higher costs, or close their doors for good.

Where it stands: Loans and bailout money are helping some doctors stay afloat for now. And the federal government and health insurers are paying doctors for telehealth visits, but that isn't making up for lost revenue.

  • Some doctors are reporting that revenue is falling anywhere from 50% to 90%, according to doctors and others who work closely with practices. Hospital care for COVID-19 and social distancing are taking priority over primary care checkups, endoscopies and other non-urgent services.

What we're hearing: Doctors have started receiving the federal government's loans and grants designated for medical providers. But the small business funding program is out of money and was an administrative nightmare for many doctors who applied.

  • 20% of primary care practices now believe they will temporarily close within the next month, according to a new survey of doctors.
  • "The economic pressures on physicians, especially small practices, are so severe right now that their survivability is in question," said Bob Doherty, an executive at the American College of Physicians. "Unless the financial situation improves, within the next several months, many are going to have to shutter or sell out."

What's next: Hospitals, insurance companies and private equity firms — which have been rapidly buying physician practices well before the pandemic and with almost no antitrust review — will view financially distressed practices as a golden opportunity, especially if the doctors are valuable sources of referrals.

  • Hospitals have an advantage if they have built existing "relationships and goodwill" with physicians in their markets, said Torrey McClary, a lawyer at King & Spaulding who works with hospitals on acquisitions.

Yes, but: Study after study after study has shown that prices soar when physician practices are acquired — often through more aggressive billing or through hospital "facility fees" getting tacked on.

  • "That's always the fear: The fewer players that you have, the more costs go up because now you're making choices that are void of concerns for competition," said Amber Walsh, a health care lawyer at McGuireWoods.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Kim HartAlison Snyder

Parents' stress levels spike as pandemic drags on

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The new pressures on working parents to be full-time employees and full-time homeschool teachers while protecting their families from the pandemic are leading to exhaustion — with no end in sight.

Why it matters: Working parents make up roughly one-third of the U.S. workforce. The longer the stay-at-home orders continue, the higher the risk that these workers will be on the verge of emotional and cognitive burnout before they can return to their offices.

Updated 22 hours ago - Economy & Business
Rebecca Falconer

Nursing homes must now report all coronavirus cases

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nursing homes are now required to report all novel coronavirus cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said Sunday.

Why it matters: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest amount of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Thousands of residents have died of the virus in long-term care facilities. However, the agency had not previously formally tracked the number of cases inside the homes.

8 hours ago - Health