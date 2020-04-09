14 mins ago - Health

Hospitals are starting to get their coronavirus cash infusion

Bob Herman

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The federal government is sending $64 billion to hospitals, post-acute facilities and other medical providers to help cope with the coronavirus fallout.

Yes, but: Even though more funding is coming, safety net and rural hospitals fear they are getting a raw deal from the way some of the money is being distributed.

The big picture: Hospitals and other providers requested funding to offset higher labor and supply costs as well as lost revenue from elective surgeries and procedures that had to be halted. Those federal funds, part of the most recent stimulus package, are now flowing.

Where it stands: The federal government is doling out $30 billion in no-strings-attached bailouts, out of the $100 billion that was authorized, but some facilities that treat vulnerable patients are worried about the way that money is being distributed.

  • The government's funding mechanism is "going to widen the disparities" between safety-net providers and large hospital systems that already have large cash reserves, said Beth Feldpush, a top executive at America's Essential Hospitals.
  • Hospitals' and other providers' share of that $30 billion will be based on their historical Medicare revenue. That's a good deal for hospices, home health companies and dialysis facilities, which primarily treat Medicare patients, according to an analysis from Spencer Perlman, an analyst at Veda Partners.
  • But safety net and rural hospitals, some of which are in coronavirus hotspots right now, typically treat a lot of uninsured and Medicaid patients and worry they won't be getting paid proportionally.

"Rural hospitals are going to close this year," Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, said of the initial funding distribution. "There will be a lot of blame to go around."

Hospitals have also tapped a separate $34 billion pot, which will be administered as "advance payments" from Medicare — essentially loans. Hospitals can request up to six months of advance payments, and have to repay it within a year before interest starts to accrue.

  • Those loans will immediately give providers cash t0 cover payroll and other expenses, but the loans will be easier for big systems to repay.
  • NewYork-Presbyterian, a tax-exempt hospital system in New York City that has recorded $1.7 billion of cumulative profit in the past three years, requested $700 million in advance Medicare payments, CEO Steven Corwin told Axios.
  • Publicly traded Tenet Healthcare expects $1.5 billion from this program.

What's next: There will be more money coming hospitals' way — and they also have more requests.

Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden, Sanders work toward truce on big issues

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden isn’t about to become Bernie Sanders, but he’s signaling that there’s potential for more common ground on issues such as health care, student debt, climate change and more in the weeks ahead.

What to watch: As Biden courts Sanders' endorsement, their teams will hold policy discussions in the next few weeks with the expectation that Biden will incorporate some elements of Sanders' agenda, a person familiar with those plans tells Axios.

Jonathan Swan

Some Trump aides eye May 1 start to coronavirus reopening

President Trump was flanked at yesterday's briefing by HHS Secretary Alex Azar (far left), Vice President Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's aides, encouraged by virus data showing fewer deaths than once projected, are working behind the scenes to deliver on his vow to reopen America "sooner rather than later."

What to watch for: The official said there’s a lot of internal energy pushing for May 1, because that's the end of the White House's "30 days to slow the spread."

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll surpasses 14,800

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 2,000 people for the second day in a row, and it's infected over 432,000 others, per Johns Hopkins data.

Where it stands: More than 14,800 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. — including over 4,500 in New York. The state's death toll surged to its highest one-day total on Wednesday — beating the previous day's record. 779 people died in New York in 24 hours. N.Y. has reported more cases than the most-affected countries in Europe.

