Why it matters: Per Reuters, this weekend's rallies are a test of whether protesters can retain the broad support they've received, following an escalation in clashes with police in recent days — most notably at Hong Kong International Airport, which shut down as riot police armed with pepper spray stormed the main terminal to oust thousands of activists.

Driving the news: Pro-democracy protesters have accused Hong Kong police of brutality. Police have repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets at them, and officers admitted disguising themselves as anti-government protestors during rallies.

The big picture: Saturday’s protest was mostly peaceful, per Reuters, which notes that though thousands of others attended a pro-police counter-rally.

