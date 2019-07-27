Where it stands: A spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense said earlier this week that the military "could be called in if the police were unable to maintain order" in ongoing protests — China's most explicit warning since protests began last month. Hong Kong officials "have repeatedly said that they have no plans to take such a drastic step," per the Times.

What's happening: Now that the bill is suspended, protestors are demanding more democracy and "an independent investigation into accusations that the police used excessive force against demonstrators," per the Times.

Police used tear gas on protestors Saturday, and CNN reports rubber bullet casings were found on the ground after police left an area in Yuen Long.

Hong Kong's government said 9 people were hospitalized with injuries following the protests on Saturday, with 5 in serious condition. The police have not currently confirmed any arrests.

Background: The last large-scale protests in Hong Kong took place during the 2014 Occupy Central and Umbrella Movement, where hundreds of thousands protested against a "white paper" change to the long-standing "one country, two systems" policy.

