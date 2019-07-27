Tens of thousands protested in Hong Kong's Yuen Long on Saturday, following an armed attack on protestors, journalists and commuters last weekend by men described by victims as "gangsters" with ties to organized crime.
The big picture: These protests are likely the first real test of whether China's military — which re-stationed in Hong Kong after the former British colony was returned in 1997 — will take a more active role in the city and intervene. This is Hong Kong's eighth consecutive weekend of protests, following an initial surge caused by the region's now-suspended bill that would have exposed Hongkongers to extradition to mainland China.