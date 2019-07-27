New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Hong Kong protests test China's patience

In this image, a police van drives through a sea of protestors, many of whom are carrying colorful umbrellas.
Protesters block a police van in Yuen Long on July 27, 2019. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Tens of thousands protested in Hong Kong's Yuen Long on Saturday, following an armed attack on protestors, journalists and commuters last weekend by men described by victims as "gangsters" with ties to organized crime.

The big picture: These protests are likely the first real test of whether China's military — which re-stationed in Hong Kong after the former British colony was returned in 1997 — will take a more active role in the city and intervene. This is Hong Kong's eighth consecutive weekend of protests, following an initial surge caused by the region's now-suspended bill that would have exposed Hongkongers to extradition to mainland China.

Where it stands: A spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense said earlier this week that the military "could be called in if the police were unable to maintain order" in ongoing protests — China's most explicit warning since protests began last month. Hong Kong officials "have repeatedly said that they have no plans to take such a drastic step," per the Times.

What's happening: Now that the bill is suspended, protestors are demanding more democracy and "an independent investigation into accusations that the police used excessive force against demonstrators," per the Times.

  • Police used tear gas on protestors Saturday, and CNN reports rubber bullet casings were found on the ground after police left an area in Yuen Long.
  • Hong Kong's government said 9 people were hospitalized with injuries following the protests on Saturday, with 5 in serious condition. The police have not currently confirmed any arrests.

Background: The last large-scale protests in Hong Kong took place during the 2014 Occupy Central and Umbrella Movement, where hundreds of thousands protested against a "white paper" change to the long-standing "one country, two systems" policy.

Hong Kong