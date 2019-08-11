The big picture: As the 10th straight weekend of protests in the Asian financial hub began Saturday, riot police and protesters clashed into the night, according to Reuters. Hundreds of residents stepped in after watching police fire multiple rounds of tear gas to force demonstrators from a neighborhood, AP reports.

By Sunday afternoon, over 1,000 protesters peacefully swarmed the airport arrivals hall, chanting "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time," per Reuters, which reports thousands more were in the city’s Victoria Park amid searing heat — including elderly and families with children.

Between the lines: The protest movement began in June against a bill that would have allowed the extradition of Hong Kong residents to the mainland to stand trial. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared the bill "dead."

What they're saying: Hong Kongers remain concerned the bill could still be introduced, with protest leaders noting, "We cannot find the word 'dead' in any of the laws in Hong Kong or in any legal proceedings in the Legislative Council."

What the protesters want: Joshua Wong the Hong Kong pro-democracy protest leader who became a symbol of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, tweeted Sunday that demonstrators are demanding the complete withdrawal of the extradition bill and the implementation of universal suffrage. Per Wong, they're also calling for:

Authorities to retract the proclamation that the protests were riots.

the proclamation that the protests were riots. Charges to be dropped against arrested protesters and an independent investigation into "police brutality."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest details on the protests.

Go deeper: Podcast: Behind the Hong Kong protests