Hong Kong authorities shut government offices as thousands of demonstrated again Thursday against plans to extradite citizens to mainland China, Reuters reports — a day after the worst violence in the territory for decades.
Details: Reuters journalists saw small scuffles between police and protesters around the legislature, where scores of people were injured in Wednesday clashes. Some protesters tried to stop police from removing face masks and food, per the news agency. The mass protests have forced legislators to delay debate on the extradition bill, which Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs.
Police officers patrol Tamar Park near the Central Government Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Police walk past debris on a street a day after a mass protest. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Protesters demonstrate against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Volunteers clean debris from a park near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images One day on from Wednesday's massive demonstration. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images A used tear gas shell is a reminder of Wedneday's clashes in which police fired the chemical on protesters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Police officers dissolve the barricades placed by demonstrators a day earlier. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
