In photos: Hong Kong government offices shut as protesters rally

esidents argue with police officers at the Tamar Park outside the Central Government Complex on June 13, 2019 in Hong Kong.
Residents argue with police officers at Tamar Park outside the Central Government Complex. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong authorities shut government offices as thousands of demonstrated again Thursday against plans to extradite citizens to mainland China, Reuters reports — a day after the worst violence in the territory for decades.

Details: Reuters journalists saw small scuffles between police and protesters around the legislature, where scores of people were injured in Wednesday clashes. Some protesters tried to stop police from removing face masks and food, per the news agency. The mass protests have forced legislators to delay debate on the extradition bill, which Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs.

Plain clothes police officers patrol in Tamar Park next to the Central Government Complex.
Police officers patrol Tamar Park near the Central Government Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Police walk past debris on a street a day after a mass protest. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters display placards during a demonstration against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 13, 2019.
Protesters demonstrate against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Volunteers clean debris from a park near the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Volunteers clean debris from a park near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
People walk on a street full of debris a day after a demonstration against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 13, 2019.
One day on from Wednesday's massive demonstration. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
used tear gas shell is seen on a pavement a day after a violent demonstration.
A used tear gas shell is a reminder of Wedneday's clashes in which police fired the chemical on protesters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers dissolve the barricades placed by demonstrators in Hong Kong on June 13, 2019.
Police officers dissolve the barricades placed by demonstrators a day earlier. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

