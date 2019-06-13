Hong Kong authorities shut government offices as thousands of demonstrated again Thursday against plans to extradite citizens to mainland China, Reuters reports — a day after the worst violence in the territory for decades.

Details: Reuters journalists saw small scuffles between police and protesters around the legislature, where scores of people were injured in Wednesday clashes. Some protesters tried to stop police from removing face masks and food, per the news agency. The mass protests have forced legislators to delay debate on the extradition bill, which Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam backs.