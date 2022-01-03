Sign up for our daily briefing

Independent Hong Kong news outlet closes amid crackdown on press freedoms

Axios

Citizen News chief editor Daisy Li (L) and chief writer Chris Yeung (R) at a press conference in Hong Kong on Jan. 3. Photo: Bertha Wang/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong's Citizen News, an independent online news outlet, announced Sunday it will close days after a separate pro-democracy media outlet was shuttered last week, according to AP.

Why it matters: Citizen News is now at least the third Hong Kong news outlet to close in a matter of months as China tightens its grip on the once semi-autonomous city by cracking down on rights and freedoms previously enjoyed by those living there.

  • Stand News, a pro-democracy news outlet, was forced to close last week after police raided its newsroom, froze its financial assets and charged at least seven of its workers with conspiracy to print seditious material, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: “We have never forgotten our original intent," Citizen News said in a Facebook post translated by AP.

  • "Sadly, we can no longer strive to turn our beliefs into reality without fear because of the sea change in the society over the past two years and the deteriorating media environment," it added.

The big picture: Apple Daily News, a major pro-democracy newspaper, was forced to shut down in June 2021 after Hong Kong police froze $2.3 million of its assets and arrested five senior executives under China's national security law.

  • Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily News and a pro-democracy activist, was arrested in December 2020 under a Hong Kong national security law imposed by Beijing earlier that year and sentenced to prison in April 2021.
  • He and several other pro-democracy politicians and activists were given additional prison time added to their sentences in May 2021.

Go deeper: Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Dem “Gallery Group” sticks together one year after Jan. 6

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a member of the "Gallery Group," hugs fellow House members in July following a meeting of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One member will kick off a yearlong democracy initiative this week. One is introducing a bill commemorating Jan. 6 as "Democracy Day." Several are coordinating plans to deliver "gratitude food" to Capitol Police officers who risked their lives to protect them.

The big picture: The "Gallery Group" — about 20 House Democrats who formed an impromptu support group via text-chain after huddling together in the House Gallery during the insurrection — has turned its near-daily communications since then into a diverse friendship circle with a call to action.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK day

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Sarah SIlbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). He promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at an Oklahoma County Health Department Vaccine Clinic on Nov. 17. Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility on Monday to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Why it matters: The expansion comes as coronavirus cases soar to record numbers due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, raising concerns over hospitals' ability to respond to the anticipated deluge of patients.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

