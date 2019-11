The Senate unanimously passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday to support ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The big picture: The bill reaffirms the U.S.' commitment to "democracy, human rights, and the rule of law" as it relates to Hong Kong's autonomy, per bill sponsor Sen. Marco Rubio's description. The legislation comes amid months of violent clashes between police and protestors in Hong Kong.

