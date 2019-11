The Hong Kong mask ban passed by chief executive Carrie Lam is "unconstitutional," the semiautonomous territory's High Court ruled Monday, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Protesters reacted with outrage when Lam passed the ban last month in an emergency law giving Hong Kong officials more powers. Protesters have consistently defied the ban, which they said was designed to suppress them.

Go deeper: Days-long protests paralyze Hong Kong: What you need to know