Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.

What she's saying: "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," wrote the 74-year-old former secretary of state.

Former President Bill Clinton has tested negative, she added.

"He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!" Clinton wrote.

The big picture: Clinton joins a list of other prominent figures who have recently tested positive for the virus, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Tuesday.

Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama also tested positive.

State of play: COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen in recent weeks as the Omicron wave receded, but rising cases in Europe due to the BA.2 variant could signal that's about to change.