Skip to main content
40 mins ago - Health

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Ivana Saric
Hillary clinton
Hillary Clinton in December 2021. Photo: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.

What she's saying: "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," wrote the 74-year-old former secretary of state.

  • Former President Bill Clinton has tested negative, she added.
  • "He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!" Clinton wrote.

The big picture: Clinton joins a list of other prominent figures who have recently tested positive for the virus, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Tuesday.

  • Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama also tested positive.

State of play: COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen in recent weeks as the Omicron wave receded, but rising cases in Europe due to the BA.2 variant could signal that's about to change.

  • All 50 states have announced plans to end their indoor mask mandates as the nation tries to move on from the pandemic.
Go deeper