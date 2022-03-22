Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.
What she's saying: "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," wrote the 74-year-old former secretary of state.
- Former President Bill Clinton has tested negative, she added.
- "He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!" Clinton wrote.
The big picture: Clinton joins a list of other prominent figures who have recently tested positive for the virus, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Tuesday.
- Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama also tested positive.
State of play: COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen in recent weeks as the Omicron wave receded, but rising cases in Europe due to the BA.2 variant could signal that's about to change.
- All 50 states have announced plans to end their indoor mask mandates as the nation tries to move on from the pandemic.