Hawaii to end indoor mask mandate on March 25

Ivana Saric
David Ige in 2018. Photo: Ronen Zilberman/AFP via Getty Images

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that the state's indoor mask mandate will lift on March 25.

Why it matters: In doing so, Hawaii has become the last state to announce plans to lift its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline across the country.

The big picture: The mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. when the COVID-19 emergency proclamation currently in place is due to lift, Ige tweeted.

  • "It’s taken the entire community to get to this point – with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," he wrote.
  • "We’re also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, & the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.' This is all promising," Ige added, warning that mask mandates could come back if cases resurge.
  • "I know this is a milestone many have been waiting for," he concluded.
