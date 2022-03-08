Hawaii to end indoor mask mandate on March 25
Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that the state's indoor mask mandate will lift on March 25.
Why it matters: In doing so, Hawaii has become the last state to announce plans to lift its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline across the country.
The big picture: The mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. when the COVID-19 emergency proclamation currently in place is due to lift, Ige tweeted.
- "It’s taken the entire community to get to this point – with lowered case counts and hospitalizations," he wrote.
- "We’re also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, & the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.' This is all promising," Ige added, warning that mask mandates could come back if cases resurge.
- "I know this is a milestone many have been waiting for," he concluded.