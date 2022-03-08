Hawaii to end indoor mask mandate on March 25

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that the state's indoor mask mandate will lift on March 25.

Why it matters: In doing so, Hawaii has become the last state to announce plans to lift its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline across the country.

The big picture: The mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. when the COVID-19 emergency proclamation currently in place is due to lift, Ige tweeted.