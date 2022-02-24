Sign up for our daily briefing

Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate

Ivana Saric

Sandy Beach, on the south shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Feb. 22. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that hasn't announced plans to lift its mask mandate, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Driving the news: With COVID-19 cases finally declining following the Omicron wave, many states and businesses have signaled a readiness to ease pandemic health restrictions.

  • In recent weeks many states — including blue ones like California, Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware — have announced end dates for their mask requirements and other pandemic restrictions.

The big picture: Hawaii has seen some of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the U.S. throughout the pandemic.

  • Gov. David Ige (D) last week attributed this success to the state's indoor mask mandate and other health restrictions proving "successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus."
  • "We base our decisions on science, with the health and safety of our community as the top priority," Ige added.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Top senator warns Putin cyberattacks could trigger bigger war

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The top senator overseeing U.S. intelligence agencies tells Axios he's deeply concerned cyberattacks launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin could morph into a broader war that draws in NATO nations — including the United States.

Why it matters: President Biden has ruled out American boots on the ground in Ukraine. But Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.), said in an interview Wednesday that Putin's actions during the next few days risk triggering NATO's Article 5 collective defense principle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Zelensky says Putin has ordered invasion

President Volodmymyr Zelensky. Photo: Stefanie Loos-Pool/Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an impassioned address on Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an invasion of his country but that if Russia attacks, "you will see our faces, not our backs."

Driving the news: Ukraine entered a state of emergency on Wednesday as the Pentagon warned that Russia's preparations for invasion appear to be complete, and Ukrainian citizens prepared for war.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts wheat supplies at risk

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A key ingredient in bread, cereal and baked goods is facing the prospect of supply disruptions as Russia barrels down on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia and Ukraine were two of the top five largest exporters of wheat before the pandemic, leading experts to fear that a war could disrupt supplies at a time when the market for the agricultural commodity is already stressed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)