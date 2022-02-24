Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate

Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that hasn't announced plans to lift its mask mandate, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Driving the news: With COVID-19 cases finally declining following the Omicron wave, many states and businesses have signaled a readiness to ease pandemic health restrictions.

In recent weeks many states — including blue ones like California, Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware — have announced end dates for their mask requirements and other pandemic restrictions.

The big picture: Hawaii has seen some of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the U.S. throughout the pandemic.