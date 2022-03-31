HHS to become first federal agency to fly trans pride flag

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Department of Health and Human Services will fly a trans pride flag in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, becoming the first federal agency to do so, the White House announced Thursday.

The big picture: President Biden on Wednesday declared March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility to "recognize the resilience, strength, and joy of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people."

Why it matters: Multiple states have introduced and passed anti-trans legislation, with dozens of bills targeting transgender youth.

2021 was also the deadliest year on record for trans people in America.

State of play: The White House will also play host to a slew of events honoring transgender Americans.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will meet with "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, who had the second-longest winning streak in show history and was the first openly transgender winner.

Emhoff will also moderate a conversation with transgender kids and their parents as well as advocates to discuss the impact of anti-trans laws.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with LGBTQI+ students in Orlando, Florida, to discuss the controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill.

Zoom in: The legislation, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.