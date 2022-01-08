Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win $1 million on “Jeopardy!”

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider became the first woman in the history of the game show to surpass $1 million in winnings, doing so in her 28th episode of the show.

The big picture: Schneider is the fourth person in "Jeopardy!" history to take home more than $1 million. After winning $42,200 on Friday, her total tally is $1,019,001.

Schneider made history in December as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

The 42-year-old software engineering manager grew up watching the game show at home and was voted most likely to appear on “Jeopardy!” in eighth grade, per the New York Times.

“It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name,” Schneider told the Times.

Of note: The highest-earning contestant to play "Jeopardy!" is Ken Jennings, who earned a record $2.5 million in 2004 with a 74-game run.

What's next: Schneider's next “Jeopardy!” game will air on Jan. 10.

Go deeper: Why "super-champions" are dominating "Jeopardy!"