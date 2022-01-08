Sign up for our daily briefing

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win $1 million on “Jeopardy!”

Kierra Frazier

Amy Schneider. Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider became the first woman in the history of the game show to surpass $1 million in winnings, doing so in her 28th episode of the show.

The big picture: Schneider is the fourth person in "Jeopardy!" history to take home more than $1 million. After winning $42,200 on Friday, her total tally is $1,019,001.

  • Schneider made history in December as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
  • The 42-year-old software engineering manager grew up watching the game show at home and was voted most likely to appear on “Jeopardy!” in eighth grade, per the New York Times.
  • “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name,” Schneider told the Times.

Of note: The highest-earning contestant to play "Jeopardy!" is Ken Jennings, who earned a record $2.5 million in 2004 with a 74-game run.

What's next: Schneider's next “Jeopardy!” game will air on Jan. 10.

Go deeper: Why "super-champions" are dominating "Jeopardy!"

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
15 hours ago - Sports

Why "super-champions" are dominating "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider. Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP

"Something streaky is happening on 'Jeopardy!' right now," The Ringer's Claire McNear reports.

State of play: Matt Amodio kicked off the show's 38th season with a 38-game winning streak (second-longest ever). More streaks followed, including Amy Schneider's current 27-game run (fourth-longest ever).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Bidens visit Colorado neighborhoods ravaged by Marshall Fire

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with local residents as they tour a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, on Jan. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Boulder County, Colorado, to tour the area razed by last week's firestorm and speak with residents who lost their homes.

Why it matters: The rapidly-moving flames of the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses and led to evacuation orders that impacted over 30,000 people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezKristal Dixon
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced to life

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A judge on Friday sentenced the three white men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, with Travis and Gregory McMichael receiving life without parole and William “Roddie” Bryan receiving life with the possibility of parole.

Driving the news: Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and shot dead while running in February 2020. Prosecutors only pursued the case after a video of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking national anger.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

