Amy Schneider ends 40-game "Jeopardy!" reign

Amy Schneider's 40-game streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Wednesday night after Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma beat her during Final Jeopardy.

Why it matters: The engineering manager from Oakland made history as the first woman to win $1 million on the game show and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider snagged the second-highest number of consecutive victories in "Jeopardy!" history before bowing out with $1.4 million in winnings.

"The fatigue of this taping was really starting to add up," she told the New York Times after her defeat on Wednesday. "I couldn’t explain it, even to myself, but I just could feel that something was slipping a little bit, however much I tried to fight it."

What's next: Most of her winnings will go toward a home mortgage, she said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.