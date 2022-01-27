Sign up for our daily briefing

Amy Schneider ends 40-game "Jeopardy!" reign

Shawna Chen

Amy Schneider. Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP

Amy Schneider's 40-game streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Wednesday night after Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma beat her during Final Jeopardy.

Why it matters: The engineering manager from Oakland made history as the first woman to win $1 million on the game show and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

  • Schneider snagged the second-highest number of consecutive victories in "Jeopardy!" history before bowing out with $1.4 million in winnings.
  • "The fatigue of this taping was really starting to add up," she told the New York Times after her defeat on Wednesday. "I couldn’t explain it, even to myself, but I just could feel that something was slipping a little bit, however much I tried to fight it."

What's next: Most of her winnings will go toward a home mortgage, she said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

  • Though she added that she and her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, plan to vacation in Ireland, and "go to some fancy clothes store and overspend a bit."

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Oath Keepers leader denied bail on Capitol riot sedition charge

Oath Keepers co-founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

A federal judge ordered Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed Wednesday until trial on charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson e in the t figure charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection had access to weapons and his alleged "continued advocacy for violence against the federal government" gave credence to prosecutors' view that, if released, Rhodes could endanger others.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Who in Congress is talking about Ukraine the most

Data: Quorum; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Mentions of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in congressional statements and social media posts have been on the rise — with nearly 1,000 already this month, according to data from Quorum.

Why it matters: The growing threat of a Russian invasion has been mirrored by a growth in Ukraine-related chatter.

Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP to use Supreme Court fight to target vulnerable Dems

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Conservatives know they're unlikely to stop President Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, but they plan to target Senate Democrats who face competitive re-election fights and are all but certain to vote for the successor to Justice Stephen Breyer.

Between the lines: The general strategy will be to tie those Democrats to positions seen as political liabilities in states like Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire, where incumbents are seeking re-election this year, an operative briefed on early strategy talks told Axios.

