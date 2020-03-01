5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Weinstein prosecutor Cy Vance: #MeToo changed how I see sexual assault cases

Ursula PeranoAlexi McCammond

The 2017 #MeToo Movement changed Harvey Weinstein prosecutor Cyrus Vance's perspective on sexual assault cases, he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview which aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Vance originally declined to prosecute Weinstein in 2015 over sexual misconduct allegations. He's since faced calls to resign but says he has to "focus on the job" and not be distracted.

  • "We're gonna make decisions on every case. We're not gonna make the right decision in every case. That's — at the end of the day, humans are making these judgment calls," Vance noted.

What they're saying: Vance said his belated decision to prosecute Weinstein was due to an "evolution of my understanding of the dynamics of sexual assaults."

  • "I think in the aftermath of the #MeToo Movement in October 2017, society has evolved. And in terms of bringing cases, really those decisions are made on the facts and the law and not for any other reason. You have to do that in this job, or else you'd be zigzagging right and left every day because there's always pressure from somebody," Vance added.

Asked by "Axios on HBO" why he declined to prosecute in 2015 if he believes Weinstein's accusers, Vance said:

  • "It's hard to generalize so — in such a black and white way. I would describe it as an evolution. And we are all evolving. The police are constantly evolving and self-evaluating. So are we."
  • Vance believes his office bringing the case now is an "indication" that he will be more aggressive in prosecuting sexual cases going forward.
  • "It will affirm in my mind and confirm in the mind of the office that we'll, you know, that we'll take really, really tough cases if we believe in 'em," he said.

The big picture: A Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty last week on two of five counts in his trial, including a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

  • Charges mounted against Weinstein were a major kick-starter for the global #MeToo movement.

Justin Green

#MeToo gets Weinstein

A man carries out Weinstein's walker. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist, two years and four months after accusations against him helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

Why it matters: To date, #MeToo has resulted in hundreds of powerful men losing their jobs. Seven have been criminally convicted, with four others still facing charges.

Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Ursula Perano

Jury to deliberate in Weinstein trial without police witnesses

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

A jury will begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Tuesday without testimony from any police witnesses, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Prosecutors called 28 people to testify throughout the trial, including six women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. But none of the witnesses were law-enforcement officers. Police witnesses add context to cases that could sway how jurors view the case.

