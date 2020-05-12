1 hour ago - World

Interpol issues notice for Anne Sacoolas over Harry Dunn's death

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn who was killed in a crash Anne Sacoolas, and her husband, Bruce Charles, in London in January. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

An Interpol Red Notice was issued and circulated globally Monday for Anne Sacoolas, a U.S. diplomat's wife who was charged last December over the auto crash death of a teenager in the U.K.

Why it matters: The State Department cited immunity when it refused the extradition of American Sacoolas in the case that prompted the intervention of President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The International Criminal Police Organization's notice means this no longer applies and she'd be arrested if she were to leave the U.S., the spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family said in a tweet as he renewed calls for her extradition. Axios has contacted the State Department for comment.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 101 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a cluster stemming from a Seoul nightclub, taking the country's total number of infections past 10,900 on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 4,178,156 — Total deaths: 286,353 — Total recoveries — 1,456,493Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 1,347,936 — Total deaths: 80,684 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,82,235Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  4. States: Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, defying virus restrictions — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  5. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

