An Interpol Red Notice was issued and circulated globally Monday for Anne Sacoolas, a U.S. diplomat's wife who was charged last December over the auto crash death of a teenager in the U.K.

Why it matters: The State Department cited immunity when it refused the extradition of American Sacoolas in the case that prompted the intervention of President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The International Criminal Police Organization's notice means this no longer applies and she'd be arrested if she were to leave the U.S., the spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family said in a tweet as he renewed calls for her extradition. Axios has contacted the State Department for comment.

