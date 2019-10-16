The parents of Harry Dunn, a teenager killed in an auto crash that British police say involved the wife of an American diplomat, met with President Trump on Tuesday, but they declined to meet with Anne Sacoolas, the American suspect in the crash.

Driving the news: Sacoolas returned to the U.S. after invoking diplomatic immunity amid police reports that her vehicle struck 19-year-old Dunn's motorcycle when she was driving on the wrong side of the road in the U.K on Aug. 27.