British officials are formally charging American Anne Sacoolas with “causing death by dangerous driving” in connection with the crash that killed teenager Harry Dunn in August, Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith announced on Friday.

The state of play: Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, invoked diplomatic immunity under international law and returned to the U.S. after police reports claimed that her vehicle struck 19-year-old Dunn's motorcycle when she drove on the wrong side of the road.