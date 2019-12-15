Hallmark Channel is facing social media backlash and calls for a boycott after pulling a commercial at the request of a Christian mothers group that showed a same-sex couple kissing, which the company says was "distracting from the purpose of [the] network," CNN reports.

Where it stands: The commercial was one of multiple on Hallmark that advertised the online wedding planning service "Zola." According to Zola, the only difference between the ad that was pulled and others that were approved by the network was that two women kissed in the flagged version. The alternate commercial showed a heterosexual couple doing the same.