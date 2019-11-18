Chick-fil-A's charity will no longer donate to anti-LGTBQ organizations

Chick-fil-A announced on Monday that the company's charitable foundation will no longer be donating to two organizations with a history of anti-LGBTQ behavior.

The big picture: Chick-fil-A, which has received pushback for years over its founder's Christian conservatism and views on same-sex marriage, said in 2012 that it would no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ charities through its foundation. However, records show that the fast food chain continued to donate to both the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), which have been accused of anti-LGBTQ discrimination.