Popeyes takes aim at Chick-fil-A with Sunday return of its chicken sandwich

Popeyes announced Monday that it will bring back its immensely popular chicken sandwich on Nov. 3 — a Sunday — in a move directly targeted at competitor Chick-fil-A, which is famously closed on Sundays.

Why it matters: The sandwich helped Popeyes have one of its best quarters in 20 years, pushing its comparable sales to more than double what analysts had expected, reports Bloomberg. It also comes at a time when fast food chains are looking to add more poultry to their menus — sparking what could become a new trend of cash cow items for the industry, per Axios' Dion Rabouin.

