Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

His big picture: “I’m very mindful of the fact that my experience … as a white cisgender gay man means that there are dimensions, for example, of what it’s like to be a black trans woman, that I do not understand," he said.

Details: He acknowledged what the American Medical Association has identified as an "epidemic" of murders of transgender people, after town hall protestors called attention to it. He endorsed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from employment and housing discrimination. He agreed that the criminalization of potential HIV exposure should be changed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

His big picture: “The American people are better than we give them credit for. But we allow the homophobes to be able to control the agenda," he said.

Details: Biden said he would have an office in his administration's State Department that would promote LGBTQ rights globally. He also pledged to cut aid to countries that persecute gay people, including Saudi Arabia. When asked what he would do as president if the Supreme Court doesn't rule to protect LGBTQ workers' rights, Biden said he would support passage of the Equality Act.

Sen. Cory Booker

His big picture: Booker referred to his own experience with discrimination as the background for his passion for the issue, saying he was "a kid who was raised to understand that my rights and privileges are not enshrined in the Constitution originally. African Americans were fractions of human beings."

Details: When asked what he would do as president if the Supreme Court doesn't rule to protect LGBTQ workers' rights, Booker emphasized the importance of passing the Equality Act. He did not say whether he believes religious schools should lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose LGBTQ rights.

Between the lines: Top-polling 2020 Democrats have said that reversing actions by the Trump administration is one of their immediate goals to support LGBTQ rights.

"I don’t think it's enough just to reverse negative policies that have happened. It’s important that we expect from our elected leaders that they put in place new policies and programs that help LGBTQ young people," Amit Paley, CEO of The Trevor Project, tells Axios.

