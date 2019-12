Context: Giuliani traveled to Ukraine last month to meet with former Ukrainian prosecutors and other officials to investigate corruption allegations against Joe Biden, which he believes will undermine the case for impeachment.

President Trump's request in July that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky work with Giuliani to investigate Biden and allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election helped spark the impeachment inquiry.

Upon returning, Giuliani has said Trump wants him to brief the Justice Department and Republican senators about the information he gathered. In December, Graham invited Giuliani to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his "concerns."

The big picture: Trump's former top Russia expert Fiona Hill and others in the intelligence community have warned that the allegations of Ukrainian interference are a "fictional narrative" propagated by Russian security services.

