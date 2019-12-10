Giuliani says Trump asked him to brief Justice Department, GOP senators on Ukraine trip

Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post Tuesday that President Trump has asked him to brief the Justice Department and Republican senators on his recent trip to Ukraine, where he sought to gather information that he believes could undermine the case for impeachment.

Why it matters: Trump has claimed that he never directed Giuliani to dig up dirt on his political rivals in Ukraine, but told reporters last week Giuliani has "a lot of good information" and was going to "make a report" to present to Congress and Attorney General Bill Barr. Giuliani said he hopes to have the report done by the end of the week.