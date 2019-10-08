Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Tuesday that he would offer Rudy Giuliani a chance to testify before the committee about his "concerns" — which have not been substantiated — that Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating his son.
"Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine. Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns."