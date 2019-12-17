Giuliani says Trump has been "very supportive" of his dirt-digging in Ukraine

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told CNN in a phone interview that the president has been "very supportive" of his attempts to dig up damaging information on Democrats in Ukraine, but declined to say whether Trump personally directed his efforts.

The big picture: Giuliani dismissed reports that Attorney General Bill Barr has warned Trump that Giuliani had become a liability, telling CNN: "I haven't heard that from the President. I think he would tell me." Federal prosecutors in New York are currently scrutinizing Giuliani's foreign business dealings, including his ties to two men who assisted his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election.